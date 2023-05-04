After a debacle like Radhe Shyam, Prabhas and his fans are looking for a chance to celebrate. The wait might get over as the highly-anticipated Adipurush is geared to hit theatres on 16th June 2023. The box office expectations are sky-high irrespective of negativity due to the teaser. If things go the right way, the actor will surpass big guns like Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham in Star Ranking. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

As of now, Prabhas holds the 10th position in Star Ranking with a total of 700 points. The Hindi versions of Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Saaho entered the 500 crore club, 100 crore club and 100 crore club respectively, thus crediting 700 points to the tally of the actor. Now, with Adipurush, he has a golden chance to show a jump in the ranking.

We expect Adipurush’s Hindi version to cross at least 200 crores even with so much negativity that happened after the teaser was dropped. If that happens, Prabhas‘ tally would shoot up to 900 points, surpassing John Abraham at the 9th spot (750 points), Hrithik Roshan at the 8th spot (900 points) and Ranbir Kapoor at the 7th spot (900 points).

Despite a tie with Ranbir and Hrithik for 900 points, Prabhas will be placed higher because the lifetime collection of his highest grosser (Hindi lifetime of Baahubali 2- 511 crores) is greater than the lifetime of the highest grossers of Ranbir (Sanju- 341.22 crores) and Hrithik (War- 319 crores).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

