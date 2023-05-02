One more day passes for Salman Khan’s KKBKKJ at the box office & it gets one more day closer to winding up the ho-hum business. This, indeed, has made one thing sure that fans will cross every boundary to make Tiger 3 a bigger hit, possibly the biggest of Bhai’s career.

A drop on Monday was indeed expected from Sunday, because of the obvious reasons of being a working day. But, a decent trend would’ve kept the film stable on its 12th day (2nd Tuesday) and that’s not the case.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office day 12 has seen a further drop in its collections, and as per the early trends, it has collected in the range of 1.50-2 crores. It garnered around 2.25 crores* on Monday, and the drop was expected, seeing the trendline of the film.

This will take the grand total of Salman Khan starrer to somewhere in the range of 105-106 crores. Salman Khan starrer also has the advantage of no significant competition, so the crash hasn’t been that bad.

Even the big Hollywood release Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 will be limited to premium plexes, giving ample space to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan for yet another week. Imagine how amazing this advantage would’ve been if the picture had the same entertainment quotient as Ready or Dabangg. Sky would’ve been the limit for Salman Khan!

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji who has been amidst a glaring debate regarding the upcoming biggie Hera Pheri 4. This film is one of those Salman Khan starrers which fans would love to forget about owing to the bombastic line-up he has upcoming. Apart from Tiger 3 & Tiger VS Pathaan, he is all set to do a film with Karan Johar as well.

