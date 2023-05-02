’Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3’ releases this week and excitement amongst the fans is at its peak. Everyone across the globe, especially Indian fans are rooting for their favourite Groot including none other than our superstar Salman Khan.

Salman Khan is a man of few words and his words are Midas’ touch. Groot as everyone is aware is also a tree of few words and has left his mark in the hearts of many fans worldwide.

The video has Salman Khan’s humourous take in his everyday routine of film promotions but in Groot style.

May 5 it is! Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ releases in cinemas this Friday in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently making headlines for his shocking claims and revelations he made on news show Aap Ki Adalat. The superstar spoke at length about multiple things including Pathaan’s success, his move on comment to Shehnaaz Gill and an interesting anecdote from the Karan Arjun Days.

