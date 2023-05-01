Deepika Padukone is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. She recently made history by presenting an award at the Oscars in 2023. She announced the award for the song “Naatu Naatu” from the film RRR. The actress recalled the surreal experience on social media today, but netizens slamming her. Read on to know more.

Today, Deepika shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures on her social media handle, which have gone viral online. One of the pictures shows Deepika closing her eyes before going on stage while dressed in a beautiful black gown.

In another picture, Deepika Padukone is seen reading her notebook. Another picture shows her walking towards the stage. These pictures have been widely appreciated by her fans. The post is captioned as “And the rest is history…#oscars @theacademy.”

Take a look at the post below:

As soon as Deepika Padukone shared the pictures, fans started commenting and called her queen. One of the fans wrote, “Ur stunning.” Another wrote, “You were a vision.” Even though some netizens hailed her, some criticised and questioned the actress’ timing for sharing the post.

A user commented, “How can be a woman being so insecure 😂 Alia ka debut hua nhi met Gala ka ye limelight lene aa gyi Oscar met Gala leke 😂,” while another user wrote, “Why are you posting so-called Oscar pic and sharing met Gala look just before Alia’s met Gala debut 😮”

A third user commented, “This is woman is so insecure. I have never seen someone be this insecure. Today is the meta gala, and it looks like she isn’t attending, and Alia Priyanka will be attending. She wants ppl to not forget her. Of all the days, she is posting this today. How can one woman be this pathetic.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. This will be the first time both will be seen together on the big screen.

