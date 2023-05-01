TV commercials from early 2000 were something else, and you cannot disagree with us. From its star cast to light-hearted comedy, many commercials live in our hearts rent-free. Now, an old ad starring Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Preity Zinta and Fardeen Khan is making rounds on the internet. As it features now-Mr Khan talking about his underpants, these hilarious reactions by netizens are hard to miss.

Back in the early 2000s, Saif, Kareena, Preity, and Fardeen were Pepsi’s brand ambassadors. The four worked together on a number of commercials and left viewers in splits with their performance.

A Pepsi commercial is currently making rounds on the internet for its hilarious content. In the clip, Saif Ali Khan could be seen entering a party uninvited to drink a bottle of Pepsi. As Preity Zinta stops him, he says, “To theek hai, fir mein chaddi utaar lu?” A disgusted Kareena Kapoor Khan intervenes to ask him, “Pepsi ke liye ye harkat?” and Preity Zinta hands over the bottle to him.

When the two actresses ask him to leave the party, Saif Ali Khan says, “Abhi to maine chaddi kaha utaari hai yaar.” Turns out, the actor came to the party to collect his underpants stuck on a tree, but he and Fardeen Khan planned the whole thing to steal some Pepsi bottles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Say (@entertainmentsay)

The ad has left netizens in splits, and they dropped various comments. One wrote, “Saif – how I met my wife,” while another wrote, “Is this where they first met???”

A third user asked Kareena, “Show this to Saif.”

“Chaddddiiii phaaaaddd ad,” penned a fourth user.

