Before her big Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, TV’s renowned actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari made headlines for her alleged love affair with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. The rumour mills started buzzing after she was seen hiding her face after partying with him and their mutual friends while getting papped by the netizens. When the rumours grew stronger, Palak quashed the dating rumours and said they were good friends.

However, now, a few netizens have made shocking claims on social media, and it’s precisely the opposite of what Palak has earlier said in her interviews while talking about Jr Nawab. Scroll down for details.

Recently, Palak Tiwari made a fashion splash at the airport after she returned to the Bay. The budding actress looked hot as she arrived a short green dress with deep cleav*ge. Letting her hair down, she was seen flaunting her million-dollar smile. While a section of netizens couldn’t stop showering praises on her, a few made shocking claims about her PDA with Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Soon after the video surfaced, a netizen revealed, “Last night she was partying at the same club as me …with Ibrahim Ali Khan and boy they put up a show of PDA …honestly it was not even cool …have some dignity guys ….or get a room,” while another said, “She was smooching ibrahim yesterday at worli club slink & bar.” Check it out below:

Earlier spilling the beans on her love affair rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari had told Times Of India, “Shooting for two films has kept me very busy and content in life. It’s my sole focus, and it is an important year for me. I don’t pay heed to these rumours as it is a part of the profession that I am in. I’d rather focus on my work. While love can never be calculated or predicted, at this stage, work is in first gear for me. Professionally, it’s a crucial time, so I am focusing my energies on that.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on netizens’ shocking claims? Do let us know.

