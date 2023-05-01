Sara Ali Khan is the most promising actresses in the industry who has always given her best to portray her characters on the screen with sheer brilliance. Well-known to be a director’s actor, Sara is an actress who believes in surrendering her art to the director to put their vision in front of the camera. Sara was just shooting for ‘Murder Mubarak’ and then shifted to ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ shoot which indeed speaks a lot about the dedication that she put into her craft as she effortlessly shifts from one character to another which is very different from each other.

She treated her fans with a glimpse of her from the sets of ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ capturing the stills of her character while she thanked her director Kannan Iyer for choosing her to portray such a powerful character.

As Sara shared some glimpses of her character in ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ on her social media, she can be seen donning a white saree as she carries the intensity of her character. Fully drenched in her character, the actress further jotted down the caption in which she thanked the director and her attachment to the character. She wrote –”Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” – Mahatma Gandhi. 🇮🇳🙏🏻

Thank you Kannan sir for choosing me to portray this powerful character; a true personification of strength, dignity and passion.

Some parts stay etched in our souls, and I know I will carry this one with me forever…🎬❤️

Jai Bholenath 🙏🏻”

Apart from this, the actress also shared a picture of her with the clapboards of her upcoming films ‘Murder Mubarak’ and ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ as post ‘Murder Mubarak’ wrap, the actress jumped on to ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ sets and wrapped that film too. So, by now, Sara Ali Khan already has two films wrapped. Marking the Labour Day, she wrote –

“Grateful for this life🙏🏻

Happy Labour Day🎬🎥”

Other than ‘Murder Mubarak’ and ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, Sara Ali Khan will also feature in Laxman Utekar’s next opposite Vicky Kaushal titled ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ and also Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro…In Dino’ for which she will resume shoot in Mid-May.

