Rishi Kapoor was one of the most respected Bollywood actors. He appeared in several blockbuster films and had many accolades in his kitty, including four Filmfare awards and a National award. The actor did some phenomenal work and left a mark on the audience. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when Rishi Kapoor opened up about his film Damini, where he played a supportive husband and said that after watching the film, he felt Sunny Deol took all the credit because his character was loud. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Rajkumar Santoshi’s 1993 film Damini featured Rishi Kapoor and Meenakshi Seshadri in a pivotal role, however, it was Sunny Deol who walked away with all the credits. Notably, Sunny had a guest appearance in the film but his impactful dialogues such as Tareekh par Tareekh and Dhai Kila Ka Haath, earned him all the accolades.

In his memoir Khullam Khulla, Rishi Kapoor shared that when he was given a narration, there were two male protagonists. “One was a lawyer and another a drunkard. The two roles were later merged into one and played by Sunny Deol. He also went on to admit at that time, Sunny was the more bankable actor than him. Talking about walking away with all the credit, he said, “Although I was supposed to be the hero of the film and Sunny had a guest appearance in it, in the end, he walked away with the accolades and the applause.” Hinting that Sunny was the “loud” character, he said that the “audience could easily identify with” him more, in comparison to his “complex” character.

He further added, “Underplaying a character and still standing out is a tough act to pull off. Perhaps, Sunny was better than me, perhaps his role resonated more with the audience, but my character was more difficult to essay.”

For the unversed, Damini went on to become a blockbuster and Sunny Deol’s performance was highly appreciated by the audience.

