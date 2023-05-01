Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish franchise has been a favourite among the audience. Krrish 4 has been long overdue now, and finally, there seems to be some good news relating to that much-awaited movie. A few days ago, Rakesh Roshan shared some updates regarding the film, which did not seem much on the happier side. But now the film has allegedly found its captain in one of Hrithik’s previous films. It has got itself a producer too.

The previous film Krrish 3 was released a decade ago in 2013. Fans have been waiting with bated breaths for the next instalment, and over the years, there hasn’t been any assertive news about the film until now and a few days ago when senior Roshan said that the film is expected to go floors in the second half of next year, i.e. 2024, after the shooting of WAR 2.

Now as per a Twitter account, Let’s Cinema Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4 has found its director in Karan Malhotra, who has worked with the actor in Agneepath. Not only that, the account further mentioned that Pathaan director Siddharth Anand would be producing it. For the record, Anand directed the Krrish star in WAR and is currently doing Fighter with him. The tweet read, “Hrithik Roshan’s #Krrish4 is back on track to start shooting next year post WAR 2. Agneepath fame Karan Malhotra to direct the film, produced by Siddharth Anand.”

Check out the Tweet here:

Hrithik Roshan’s #Krrish4 is back on track, to start shooting next year post WAR 2. Agneepath fame Karan Malhotra to direct the film, produced by Siddharth Anand. pic.twitter.com/72tbWpMoGb — LetsCinema (@letscinema) May 1, 2023

For the record, Siddharth Anand was supposed to direct WAR 2 as well, which will be part of Yash Raj’s spy universe, but it is now being helmed by Ayan Mukerji. On the other hand, Karan’s last film, Shamshera, failed to impress the audience in the theatres. Only time will tell if this collab happens for Krrish 4; it will be a positive one or a negative one at the box office.

Previously talking about Krrish 4, Rakesh Roshan shared that the script has been in development ever since 2020, when the rumours about the film came out. He further revealed that he is taking his sweet time to pen the Hrithik Roshan starrer and is in no hurry, assuring fans that he is coming up with a concept that has never been attempted in the film industry.

However, the news is a bit odd because the last films were produced by Rakesh Roshan, whereas the Tweet says that it will be produced by Siddharth Anand. Well, the positive thing is that the film is being made finally if the news is to be believed and we will soon get to see Krrish 4 in the theatres.

As for Hrithik Roshan, on the professional front, he is currently busy shooting for his upcoming actioner Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone opposite him for the first time. The film is expected to release in January next year.

