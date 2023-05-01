Salman Khan, who’s currently making headlines for his latest release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, recently appeared on Aap Ki Adalat. On the show, the superstar was seen talking at length about anything and everything related to it, including him receiving death threats. In his reply, Salman Khan was seen saying ‘India mein problem hai” adding that he feels safe in Dubai. Now Kangana Ranaut has finally reacted to the same.

After Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mumbai, the superstar received multiple death threats, including an anonymous letter that was found outside his house. Scroll down to read what Kangana has to say about Salman’s recent comment.

Kangana Ranaut was quoted by ANI saying, “We are actors. Salman Khan has been provided with security by the Centre. He is getting protection from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, then there is nothing to fear. When I was threatened, I was also given security by the government, today the country is in safe hands. We have nothing to worry about.”

During his latest appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Salman Khan said, “Security is better than insecurity. Yes, security is there. Now it is not possible to ride a bicycle on the road and go alone anywhere. And more than that, now I have this problem that when I am in traffic, then there is so much security, vehicles creating inconvenience to other people. They also give me a look. And my poor fans. There is a threat that’s why the security is there. I am doing whatever I have been told. There is a line in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, ‘They have to be lucky once, I have to be lucky 100 times’. I got to be very careful, very careful.”

“I am going everywhere with full security. Yaha par hoon toh kisi cheeze ki zarurat bhi nahi hai, yaha pe totally safe hai. India k andar thoda sa hai problem. I know whatever is going to happen will happen no matter what you do. I believe that (referring to God) that he is there. It is not that I will start roaming freely, it is not like that. Now there are so many Sheras around me. So many guns are going around with me that I am scared these days.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut’s take on Salman Khan’s problem in India comment? Do let us know.

