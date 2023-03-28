Salman Khan Received Death Threat By 21-Year-Old Who Previously Even Warned Sidhu Moose Wala's Father, Sent To Custody!

A Rajasthani youth, who was arrested in a joint operation by Mumbai and Jodhpur Police, was produced before a Magistrate Court which sent him to seven-day police custody, an official said here on Monday.

The accused, identified as one Dhakadram Ramlal Siyag, 21, was nabbed on Sunday for allegedly sending an email threatening to kill Bollywood mega-star Salman Khan last week.

Cracking into the probe, the Bandra Police Station registered an FIR on March 18 and with tech-intel traced the email originating to Rajasthan.

They shared the information with the Jodhpur Police, who tracked down Siyag and after zeroing in on his location, they went in a combined operation to nab him on Sunday morning.

The Bandra Police team said that the arrested Siyag is a history-sheeter and wanted by the Rajasthan and Punjab Police in different cases and has some cases lodged against him in that state.

These include a case filed in the Sardarpura Police Station in Rajasthan and threatening the killed singer Sidhu Moose Wala‘s father in an email threat, registered by the Mansa Police Station in Punjab.

It may be recalled that a week ago, the Bandra Police lodged the FIR against mafiosi Lawrence Bishnoi, his associates Goldie Brar and Rohit for the threat email sent to the actor’s aide, Prashant Gunjalkar.

It had referred to the mafia don Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview in which he made a chilling claim, that “his life’s aim was to kill Salman Khan”.

The email in Hindi, came from one Rohit Garg, who also wanted to talk with the actor and the police booked him also following a complaint lodged by Gunjalkar.

The communication also advised that if Salman Khan had not seen the Bishnoi interview, then he should watch it, and if he wanted to close the matter, he must speak with Garg and Brar, face to face, and he (Garg) would arrange it.

The Bandra Police had immediately swung into action, geared up security outside Salman Khan’s home in Bandra West and lodged the FIR against the accused, Siyag, who was nabbed within a week.

