Ever since the audience got to hear about Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan stepping into writing and direction, everyone is eagerly looking forward to hearing more about the same.

Bringing you a fresh update, Aryan’s directorial will be titled Stardom and is going to be a 6 episodic series.

Aryan Khan has been in the news for his career choice since forever. He has been sure about being a filmmaker and Stardom seems to be the right step in that direction.

To be made under the production of Red Chillies Entertainment, Aryan Khan’s directorial project will be named ‘Stardom’ that will be set against the backdrop of the film industry. It will be a 6 episodic web series. The series is currently in its production stage and is expected to go on floors in 2023.

Apart from this, Aryan Khan has recently shot an ad film where he got to direct his father Shah Rukh Khan.

