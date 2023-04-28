Samantha Ruth Prabhu has come a long way, from her debut film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 to becoming one of the leading actresses in South cinema. She now enjoys a massive fan following, and her popularity in Bollywood is also growing after her Family Man 2 series and Koffee with Karan talk show.

The actress is celebrating her 36th birthday today, and her fans are also leaving a stone unturned to make it a special day. A fan took a notch further and decided to build a temple for her. Scroll down to know more.

As per the Telangana Today report, Tenali Sandeep, a die-hard fan of Samantha, has decided to build a temple in his residential premises at Alapadu village near Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh. He completed the construction, and the idol of Samantha is going rounds on social media platforms. He opened the temple today on account of her birthday.

Well, the actress has joined the club of celebrities Khushboo, Namitha, Hansika Motwani, Nayanthara and Amitabh Bachchan, who have temples built by their fans.

Ahead of her birthday, Samantha treated her fans to a stunning selfie on her Instagram Stories. The actress shared a happy picture in which she can be seen posing for the camera in a black ensemble with her hair tied into a messy bun as she poses for the camera. Sharing the post, she dropped a sweet message for herself and her fans: “It’s going to be a good year,” followed by a heart emoticon.

In the meantime, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s presence at the London premiere of Citadel turned heads. The actress chose a black co-ord set created by Victoria Beckham for her role as Varun Dhawan in the Indian adaptation of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s Citadel. Samantha posted a lot of content to her Instagram account, including photos of the Citadel family.

Expressing her gratitude to team Citadel, Samantha wrote, “Truly humbled to be amongst some of the world’s best at the Global Premiere of Citadel in London. The camaraderie, creativity, talent, love, shared vision, and dream of the people in that room were so inspiring and invigorating that I feel truly lucky and blessed to be part of this team and the Citadel Universe.”

