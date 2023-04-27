Samantha Ruth has been in the news for the past few days owing to her latest controversy with Telugu producer Chittibabu. It all started when he criticized the Oo Antava actress for doing item numbers in movies, especially after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. While the actress kept mum for a long time, she recently posted a cryptic Tweet which netizens thought was a jibe at the Telugu producer.

Taking to Insta story, Sam shared a screenshot of a Google research “How do people have hair growing from ears”. And the internet mentioned that this happens because of “increased testosterone.” The actress had captioned it, “IYKYK” (if you know, you know), hinting at the mockery towards Chittibabu.”

Now in a recent interview, the Telugu producer hit back at Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Chittibabu was quoted by TV9 Kannada.com saying, “She has noticed my ear hair and hair grows in many other parts of my body and I have no objection to study and report on it.” Adding, “Samantha is not 18-20 years old now. Quite old, so I said she was not a suitable choice for the role of the iconic beauty Shakuntala, what’s wrong with that? Her glamorous days are over and it’s time to move on to supporting roles.”

Earlier in an interview, Chittibabu had told Filmy Looks, “Samantha Ruth Prabhu did Oo Antava item song in Pushpa The Rise after her divorce. She did it for her livelihood. After losing the status of a star heroine, she is doing whatever offers she is getting. Her career as the heroine is finished and she cannot get back to stardom again.”

He continued to talk about the Shaakuntalam actress and said, “She should continue her journey doing the offers she gets.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the fiasco? Do let us know.

