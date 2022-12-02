Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa has taken over globally with the film now gearing up for release in Russia. Fans from Russia are currently enjoying the song Saami Saami, which is Rashmika’s epic blockbuster in India.

This song has become a global sensation with fans from Russia vibing to its beats and following the trend that Rashmika Mandanna introduced.

Taking to social media, a fan shared a video of an adorable Russian family dancing to Saami Saami. In the caption, they wrote “Sofia’s best emotions on #saamisaami 🤣 Dancing with my girls”

Check out the fans grooving to Rashmika Mandanna’s Saami Saami below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalia Odegova (@nataliaodegova)

Pushpa: The Rise, the film is all set to release in the Russian market on 8th December. It is all set to rule in the Russian theaters, especially after spreading its charm across multiple languages, the Russian language trailer of Pushpa: The Rise has been released.

Allu Arjun and his team recently attended a press conference regarding the same, which was certainly a success. While the craze of Pushpa: The Rise has taken over the nation, the fans are eagerly waiting to receive any further updates as the team is also gearing up for Pushpa: The Rule.

