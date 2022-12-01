Kichcha Sudeepa Starrer 'Kabzaa' Promises A Full 'Masaledaar' Ride To Fans!

The Hindi teaser of ‘Kabzaa’ starring Kichcha Sudeepa and Upendra was unveiled by the makers on Thursday.

Kichcha Sudeepa said, “Anand Pandit Motion pictures, a renowned distributor, is releasing our film ‘Kabzaa’ at this wonderful time when South Indian cinema is being acknowledged as Indian cinema. It resembles a reward for the film crew’s arduous efforts.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The film, which originated in Kannada, will also be released in multiple languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The production house which is known for giving back-to-back Superhit films at the box office, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures is now all set to foray into South Films with the pan-India release of ‘Kabzaa’.

The story of the film revolves around a brave freedom fighter Amareshwara who gets killed by the British, due to unfavourable circumstances, his son Arkeshwara becomes the don of the underworld in India during the period of 1960-1984 and sets his mark in Indian history.

Sharing his views about this, producer Anand Pandit said, “We are extremely excited to venture into South Films. Our vision has always been to entertain the audience to their fullest and Kabzaa is one such entertainer that we have our complete faith in, it is our pleasure to be associated with superstar Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa, Shriya Saran and all the wonderful talents associated with this film.”

Speaking about the film, the leading actor Upendra said: “It’s a great joy that Kabzaa, a new chapter in the underworld, is being released in Hindi by Bollywood’s renowned Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. May your cooperation continue to be like this.”

Adding to this director R Chandru added: “It gives me great pleasure to announce that Kabzaa will be released in Hindi by renowned Bollywood studio Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. It seems like our commitment and efforts are being acknowledged.”

Helmed by R Chandru, ‘Kabzaa’ has an ensemble star cast consisting of supremely talented and proficient actors like Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa, and ‘Drishyam 2’ Star, Shriya Saran in pivotal roles.

The film is roduced by Anand Pandit, R. Chandru and Alankar Pandian and directed by R. Chandru.

Must Read: Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu Being Favoured By Some Telugu Theatre Owners Over Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya & Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News