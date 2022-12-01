Liger has turned out to be the biggest nightmare for those involved. Be it director Puri Jagannadh, producer Charmee Kaur or actor Vijay Deverakonda, everyone has faced a dent due to this film. Now, the latest news is that yesterday Vijay was questioned by ED for over 12 hours and finally the actor has broken his silence. Keep reading to know more.

For the unversed, the funding of Liger is on the radar of the ED (Enforcement Directorate). It is alleged that the money spent on the film came from a foreign source, which is considered to be a violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Owing to this, a few days back, producer Charmee Kaur and director Puri Jagannadh were grilled by ED. Then yesterday it was Vijay’s turn.

After getting questioned by ED, Vijay Deverakonda said, “With great popularity comes challenges and there’s nothing you can do about it. But I see this as an experience. I did my duty when they called. I went and answered their questions,” as per the report in Hindustan Times. He further detailed why he was called by the agency for questioning.

Vijay Deverakonda added, “The ED officials wanted to know the name of the company or individuals who funded the movie. They strongly believe that the money used to fund the movie came from abroad. They’re investigating to check if any of this funding was in violation of FEMA.”

Reportedly, Liger was alleged of being made by using the black money of some politicians. The truth is, however, yet to come out as the investigation is still on. Let’s see how this chapter ends!

