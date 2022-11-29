Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is currently getting all the attention in the world. Be it for his professional front or personal life, Vicky Kaushal is all over the news. However, as per recent media reports, the URI actor got removed from an endorsement and got replaced by a South star. And it’s none other than Vijay Deverakonda. Yes, that’s right! Scroll below to read more about it.

It seems after the massive failure of Liger at the box office, once again, Vijay is getting the attention that he always used to get ever since Dear Comrade.

As per a report by Bollywood Life, Vicky Kaushal has been removed from a huge brand as a brand ambassador, and Vijay Deverakonda took his place in the endorsement. A close source to the development shared that Vicky has signed this huge soft drink brand that is also endorsed by Shah Rukh Khan. But at the last moment, the owner of the brand opted for Vijay Deverakonda instead of Vicky for the brand ambassador reason best known to them.

The source further added that Vicky Kaushal had even shot for a few parts of the advertisement, but later it got scrapped and the collaboration got nullified. Then the owner replaced Vicky with Vijay, which the Bollywood actor didn’t know as well.

As per the source, Vijay Deverakonda has got a whopping amount for doing the endorsement, and he has done justice to it. He was in Mumbai for 2 to 3 days to shoot the advertisement, and the owner of the brand is quite happy with the outcome as they can’t wait for the world to see it.

Well, it’s not that bad for Vicky Kaushal as well as the actor is living in the limelight as his film Govinda Naam Mera is all set to release. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

What do you think of Vicky Kaushal getting replaced by Vijay Deverakonda? Let us know in the comments!

