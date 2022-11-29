Alia Bhatt has been enjoying the momma duties ever since giving birth to her daughter Raha Kapoor. The actress embraced parenthood for the first time along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. But netizens cannot believe how she has lost weight within days. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, yesterday marked a special occasion as Shaheen Bhatt clocked in on her 34th birthday. Owing to the same, Alia even visited her wedding diaries and shared some adorable glimpses with her dear sister. Most who follow the Brahmastra actress would know how inseparable the siblings are!

Taking a break from motherhood, Alia Bhatt stepped out for the first time ever since giving birth to Raha Kapoor. She could be seen dressed in a black top and complimented with blue boyfriend jeans. She completed her look with a full-sleeved shrug and pulled her hair in a bun. A pair of gold hoops and transparent heels gave it a chic twist.

As Alia Bhatt posed with mother Soni Razdan, netizens couldn’t help but notice her drastic weight loss transformation and bombarded the comment section with praises.

“Yar ye log operation me bhi mote nahi hote,” a user reacted.

A user wrote, “Mommy is back to shape in no time🤌 but pregger Alia will always be the most special & beautiful version of her.”

Another commented, “lagta nahi k bacha ho gya itna slim”

“Itni jaldi itni slim bhi hogyi,” read a comment.

A fan wrote, “Glow and that smile…..lost weight …that golu moly alia was adorable❤️”

“I’m gonna miss her baby bump,” another reacted.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She also has Jee Le Zara in the pipeline alongside Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma.

