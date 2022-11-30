Today, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has completed two months since its release. Released on 30th September, the fantasy thriller is still enjoying its theatrical run despite being available on the OTT platform. Now, after leaving everyone stunned with its box office achievements, the film has achieved one more feat, leaving Yash’s super successful KGF franchise behind. Keep reading to know more.

For those who don’t know, this Rishab Shetty directorial was initially released only in the original Kannada language. After it received a superb response, the film was dubbed in 4 other Indian languages- Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. It turned out to be a super success in all the dubbed versions and recently we heard that the release of the Tulu version is in the plans too. The list has just got bigger now.

As reported in ETimes, recently the founder of Kantara’s production house confirmed that the film will be released in English version soon. As of now, it is still unclear if the film is releasing in theatres or directly coming to OTT. It’s a rare feat in the Kannada film industry as the last time we heard such a thing was during the time of Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona.

Vikrant Rona was dubbed in English but it didn’t witness its release. Now, Kantara is the next film to be dubbed into English. It’s a big achievement as even KGF Chapter 1 and Chapter 2, which are Sandalwood’s record-smashers, didn’t get their English versions.

Meanwhile, after the unprecedented success of Kantara, director-actor Rishab Shetty has reportedly started his work on part 2. None other than his ‘Bachelor Party’ co-star Diganth Manchale confirmed the same recently while talking to YouTuber Madhu Sudan Gowda.

