Actor-director Rishab Shetty is busy basking in the success of his film Kantara, and it seems everyone wants to rub off it. The film industry down South has been giving Bollywood very tough competition lately. Kantara’s colossal success has made everything very overwhelming. Film enthusiasts are leaving no moment to approach the Kirik Party director with lots of accolades and offers.

People from Bollywood and others associated with Bollywood have been asking several questions to Rishab Shetty regarding the success of Kantara and other related matters. For example, most recently Author, Chetan Bhagat asked the actor whether he wanted to join Bollywood. This question has been asked to a lot of South actors. Rishab Shetty has given a befitting reply to it. Keep reading to know what he said!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kantara is a movie about the conflict between man and nature. The climax of the movie is especially the highlight of the entire film. People are in complete awe of how that sequence was shot. As reported by the Times of India, when Chetan Bhagat asked Rishab whether he was open to doing Hindi films as an actor, he answered quite bluntly. The Kantara star said, “The Kannada film industry gave me a platform to become an actor, director and writer. Today, I am here, on this stage, and my film Kantara has got so much appreciated because it is from the Kannada industry. If audiences from the Hindi belt or any other region find my Kannada films interesting, I will bring those films to them in a dubbed version. There is no language barrier in cinema today, and people are watching regional content as is. Kannada cinema is my karmabhoomi and I would like to continue working there.”

After Chetan Bhagat, veteran actor Anupam Kher also asked Rishab something amusing. He asked Shetty, “But if an actor from outside wishes to do a Kannada film, are they allowed to?” Rishab instantly replied by saying that Anupam Kher is always welcome and that he is one of his favourites.

Anupam Kher’s film, The Kashmir Files, was a roaring success at the box office, making both Kantara and The Kashmir Files among the highest-grossing films this year. Anupam Kher was last seen in Rajshri films’ Uunchai.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such entertainment-related news.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Once Revealed The Meaning Of Capital R In AbRam While Replying To A Fan’s Query Proves Why He’s The King Of Wit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News