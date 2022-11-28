Shah Rukh Khan often takes some time out of his busy schedule to interact with fans on social media. Time and again we have seen him conducting #AskSRK where he often addresses fans’ queries while answering them in the most hilarious way. And just like every single time, a few of his replies win the web as they prove why he’s called the king of wit. The superstar never minds answering fans about his upcoming films, his wife Gauri Khan and kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.

SRK is currently gearing up for a full-fledged comeback with Siddharth Aanand’s Pathaan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role.

In today’s throwback back, we bring to you an interesting story when Shah Rukh Khan was asked about the meaning of the capital R in his younger son AbRam’s name. SRK has earlier revealed that the little one’s name is a mix of both – Prophet Ibrahim and Ram – as they are a Hindu-Muslim family. Coming back, in 2017, a user had asked SRK, “I know its a stupid question but why ‘r’ is capital in abRam.”

Replying to him in his true witty sense, Shah Rukh Khan had said, “For the same reason that Rhythm is spelt like this.”

For the same reason that Rhythm is spelt like this https://t.co/cbMX7qRea6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

Earlier during his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Shah Rukh Khan had said, “His name is based on a variation of Prophet Ibrahim. And I liked the connotation that it’s kind of a secular name. We are a Hindu-Muslim family so to say, and I want my children to grow up without any difference of opinion in the name. It’s nice this way and has more universal appeal.. It sounds very nice with the name of Hindu god Ram in it.”

Coming back, on the work front, apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan.

