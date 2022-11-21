Over the decades, the King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling our hearts with his acting skills, humble behaviour, and his charming aura. For four years, he has been missing from the big screens, and his massive fanbase also missed him a lot. However, after a long hiatus, the actor returned to the big screens with some pivotal cameo roles, and he is all set for his upcoming projects, including Pathaan, Dunki, and Jawaan.

As per reports, SRK has already wrapped up Pathaan‘s shooting, and the movie is set for a January release in 2023. Now, the actor has restarted his shooting schedule for Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Shah Rukh Khan resumed shooting for Rajkumar Hirani‘s Dunki, and fans have spotted the actor in various parts of Jeddah. This is the first time that SRK will be seen working with Rajkumar Hirani. The film was announced in April and is set to release in December 2023. It also stars Taapsee Pannu in the movie, along with SRK.

As Shah Rukh Khan is spotted at the Jeddah airport, Jeddah Waterfront, and later in a supermarket, fans can’t wait to get more glimpses from the BTS of the shooting. SRK looked dapper as always in a leather jacket, denim pants and a cap for disguise but his true fans didn’t take much time to recognise King Khan. His pictures are going viral on social media platforms.

Check out the tweets below:

The king of Bollywood @iamsrk spotted at Jeddah Airport for his movie shoot, Dunki. Welcome SRK in 🇸🇦 #Dunki #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/px3cK35A6V — سُعود حافظ | Saud Hafiz (@saudrehman27) November 16, 2022

However, one of Shah Rukh Khan’s fan clubs tweeted, “A sincere request to all the #SRK fans from #Jeddah #SaudiArabia to not share any pics from the sets of #Dunki. The team is working extremely hard, let’s contain our excitement and wait for the film to release and enjoy it together. @iamsrk RT and spread!”

A sincere request to all the #SRK fans from #Jeddah #SaudiArabia to not share any pics from the sets of #Dunki. The team is working extremely hard, let’s contain our excitement and wait for the film to release and enjoy it together. @iamsrk

RT and spread!#ShahRukhKhan — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors Bangladesh (@SRKWarriorsBD) November 19, 2022

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

