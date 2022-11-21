Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city. Several of his fans across the world come to the location to get a glimpse of their favourite star. The actor too often treats his fans from the balcony of his house.

The superstar’s residence is one of the most searched queries on the internet as people want to know more about the King size home of King Khan. However, now the bungalow has caught everybody’s attention for a different reason. Scroll down to know more.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat has got a new stunning diamond studded nameplate. As it went up, SRK fans were seen gathering outside the house and clicking photos with it. Several fan clubs dedicated to the superstar shared pictures of this new swanky nameplate on social media which got viral.

In the pictures, two diamond nameplates could be seen with Mannat written on the left side and Landsend written on the right. Previously, it was a blackboard with Mannat Landsend embossed on it. Take a look at the pictures below:

After 2 months #Mannat new gate design is unveiled and it's super awesome.

What do you think guys? 😍#GauriKhan #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/w2VcF2AEl9 — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) November 19, 2022

[Latest]: Morning View with new #Mannat gate design. Looking like a beautiful gift 🎁#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/1HF09bpLhg — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) November 20, 2022

Meanwhile, talking about his work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand’s next action thriller film ‘Pathaan’ alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Recently, on the occasion of the superstar’s birthday, the makers of the film unveiled the official teaser which got massive responses from the audience. Apart from that, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani’s next ‘Dunki’ alongside Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee’s next action thriller ‘Jawan’ which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

