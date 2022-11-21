Kabir Bedi is among the famous veteran actors of Bollywood who garnered a fantastic response from their fans for their phenomenal performances in the movies. While the actor earlier made headlines for sharing shocking details in his memoir, Stories I Must Tell, he recently spoke about the same at an event shedding light on his son’s suicide.

Kabir Bedi has featured in many popular Bollywood films including Seema, Bullet, Nagin, Rudraksh, Main Hoon Naa, Kismat, Bewafaa, Dilwale, Mohenjo Daro, Anarkali, etc.

During a recent Aaj Tak event, as reported by The News, Kabir Bedi went candid about his memoir asserting that whatever he has written in the book was from his heart. He went on to reveal that he has even written about his tragedies and how he suffered major money losses when his son, Siddharth was diagnosed with schizophrenia. The Khoon Bhari Maang actor further made shocking revelations about how he tried to prevent his son from committing suicide but he couldn’t and added how he felt guilty about it.

Kabir Bedi stated, “Whatever I have written in the book is from my heart. I have written about my tragedies in detail as well. Nobody objected to it because whatever I have written is the truth and they know that. There is nothing to hide there. I tried to prevent my son from committing suicide but I couldn’t and I felt guilty.”

Moreover, he reflected on how his son’s demise affected him and his career. Kabir Bedi mentioned that he would go to the auditions but did not know what to do and added how he even lost a lot of work due to that. “I would go to auditions and did not know what to do. I lost a lot of work due to that. I was emotionally devastated and from there how I built myself again is all a part of my journey,” he added.

