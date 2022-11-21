KRK or Kamaal R Khan recently took an indirect dig at Ajay Devgn for attracting the audience to the theatres to watch his film Drishyam 2 amid the Bollywood Boycott trend. On the other hand, the controversial movie critic and trade analyst recently commented on the success of the film and even gave a piece of advice to Mohanlal, the actor who was featured in the original Drishyam movie.

KRK earlier took a dig at Ajay Devgn by stating how he can attract the audience to the theatres to watch a dry film like Drishyam 2. His tweet read, “For me @ajaydevgn is 2nd biggest super star in Bollywood, if he can pull public to theatres to watch a dry film like #Drishyam2. He is endorsing Pan Masala also. Means Boycott Bollywood is also just a drama n Such drama can’t stop Ajay. No.1 super star is still @TheAaryanKartik.”

On the other hand, KRK recently took to his official Twitter handle and wrote about the success of South remakes in Bollywood. He then penned a piece of advice to South Indian superstar Mohanlal and stated that Drishyam 2 is also a bit hit in the Hindi belt and asked him to make Drishyam 3 a pan-India film rather than selling its rights. In the end, he even asserted that he was sure that the film will be a blockbuster all over India.

KRK’s tweet read, “Dear @Mohanlal, film #Drishyam2 is hit in Hindi belt also. Means now it’s a brand. Therefore you should make #Drishyam3 a pan India film instead of selling remake rights. I am 100% sure that the film will become Blockbuster all over India. All the best.” (sic)

Dear @Mohanlal, film #Drishyam2 is hit in Hindi belt also. Means now it’s a brand. Therefore you should make #Drishyam3 a pan India film instead of selling remake rights. I am 100% sure that the film will become Blockbuster all over India. All the best.🌹 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Drishyam 2 is creating wonders at the box office and is being loved by the audiences. The star cast includes actors namely Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Saurabh Shukla, Neha Joshi, Rajat Kapoor, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant, Prathamesh Parab and many more.

