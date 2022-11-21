Drishyam 2 is now on a record-breaking spree, and how. Its run over the weekend has ensured that many other biggies of 2022, be it event releases, holiday arrivals, or big star cast affairs, would be left behind and that too by a distance. The Ajay Devgn starrer is on a rampage and that has resulted in 64.14 crores already being collected in the very first three days.

What makes it even more impressive is the fact that had even 50 crores been accumulated over the weekend, it would have been considered quite good and here there is a lead of over 10 crores already, which puts it in a very comfortable position. In the process, it has not just gone past the weekend numbers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the only non-event, non-holiday release (apart from The Kashmir Files) which has done blockbuster business in 2022 but several other biggies.

Let’s take a look at the Top-10 list with first three-day numbers:

1) Brahmastra – 111 crores



2) Drishyam 2 – 64.14 crores



3) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 55.96 crores



4) Samrat Prithviraj – 39.40 crores



5) Gangubai Kathiawadi – 39.12 crores



6) Vikram Vedha – 36.94 crores



7) JugJugg Jeeyo – 36.93 crores



8) Bachchan Pandey – 36.17 crores



9) Ram Setu – 35.40 crores



10) Shamshera – 31.75 crores

There is a lot more than the film is now set to achieve in days to come. While the 100 crores mark should be reached by the close of the first week, it would be interesting to see how big the second weekend turn out to be. Bhediya releases this Friday and that’s a biggie too which will find many takers. That should ensure an overall bountiful weekend for the exhibitors with some of the best cumulative numbers set to be scored between the two films.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited. All collections as per production and distribution sources.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

