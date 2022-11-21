Drishyam 2 is now in a zone when newer records would be scored practically every day. One such record that it has now scored over the opening weekend is that its collections are far ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Kartik Aaryan starrer blockbuster had collected 55.96 crores in its first 3 days and that was a very good number for a Bollywood film until Brahmastra came. Now Drishyam 2 has comfortably surpassed that number and that too by a margin.

The Ajay Devgn starrer has collected 64.14 crores already and that’s simply fantastic. This number would have been good in any season and the fact that it’s happening now when so many movies are not even scoring this much in their lifetime run, it’s all the more commendable. This was made possible by yet another excellent day, what with 27.17 crores more coming on Sunday. Now that’s a very good jump all over again compared to Saturday score of 21.59 crores.

On Sunday, the film was running to capacity houses at number of junctures, which means there is a huge spillover audience which is expected on Monday as well. The trending so far indicates that the fall from Friday to Monday won’t be huge and while a double digit score is a given, it won’t be surprising if 12-13 crores more come in right at the beginning of the weekdays. Once that happens, the film would be set to cross the 100 crores mark in one week flat.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

