Drishyam 2 Movie Review Rating: 2.5/5 Stars (Two and half stars)

Star Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath and ensemble.

Director: Jeethu Joseph

What’s Good: the predecessor, which was so robust that the mentions of it are the strongest points in the complete sequel.

What’s Bad: the expectation that the audience will keep chewing the same gum forever and will grow their power of suspension of disbelief double than expected.

Loo Break: few when it gets too predictable or unrealistic.

Watch or Not?: I want you to only watch why not to make a sequel of a perfect masala thriller, or make it only when you are sure that the screenplay has outdone the first part.

User Rating:

So 6 years have passed since the police last officially investigated Georgekutty’s controversial case and found nothing. But turns out the police department has no other big case to solve, and they have set their eyes on putting the suspicious family in prison. A secret investigation leads to the place where the boy was buried (watch part 1 for where), and George’s cinema instincts are at work yet again but away from realism this time around.

Drishyam 2 Movie Review: Script Analysis

The best thing about Drishyam was the fact that none of the characters was just black or white. Everyone was in the grey zone and had a subjective purpose for whatever they were doing. A man who is hell-bent on saving his family uses the knowledge of films (watching them is his passion) to get rid of a murder charge and even gets successful in it. A mother in the quest of her son, villainously composed but also vulnerable.

Drishyam 2 almost forgets these shades, at least for its supporting parts. What we get is a one-tone story about a man who has been at it day and night and is only thinking about what if. Written by Jeethu Joseph again, the sequel’s story takes off 6 years from the point we left last. The family is still living in the trauma and the night continues to haunt them. What follows is a happy montage, trial to give Anju a normal life, ghost of the past coming back, and Mohanlal being the silent superhero yet again.

But what is missing this time around is the glue of realism to bind this. The screenplay takes too much time in setting up a universe that we already know. It is just the grown-up avatars and change in professions that we need to know. Not that it gets any more interesting when it escalates.

While the first part set the point strong that Georgekutty is a fan of cinema and learned life-saving methods from it. But when he used them, there was a pinch of disbelief, and the audience was able to digest that because the amount of realism was high. With Drishyam 2, the ratio goes upside down completely and the twists and turns become more of ‘it’s only possible because it is a film’.

Not to forget, sometimes when the plot points of the first part create a twist, it does get intriguing, and you can guess the strength of the predecessor from that. When the big twist happens just before the climax and you are intrigued is the castle finally falling. But the end (which will divide audience) happens, it doesn’t reward much.

Drishyam 2 Movie Review: Star Performance

Mohanlal continues to play the silent leader in the sequel but with less of the cunning grin this time around. The actor manages to bring his poised demeanour to work, but the surrounding that is on the boundary to qualify as OTT doesn’t support him. But the actor is true to his calibre and there is no weak move.

Meena continues to be the mother that she was in the first part and give her part most warmth and vulnerability. The best things about casting is reprising the original actors and bringing the realness at least in this department.

Both Ansiba and Esther Anil do what is expected from them, but the former outshines. Asha Sharath has a single tone and that bothered me a lot.

Drishyam 2 Movie Review: Direction, Music

Jeethu Joseph seems to have tried to evolve as per the generation with his direction. He polishes the edges too much, leaving no room for the audience to bid their possible outcomes. The conversation ends up being one way, and that defeats the purpose of a suspense drama.

What he does manage is capturing the impact of the villagers looking at the family and how even their slightest of the movement is under surveillance set by the ones who have nothing to do with them or the case.

The camera also doesn’t do wonders here. It is as staple as it can be. Same goes with the music.

Drishyam 2 Movie Review: The Last Word

As said, this is a guide why somethings need to be left where they are or only touched when you are 200 percent sure about them. Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 is not a prequel that the franchise deserved.

Drishyam 2 Trailer

Drishyam 2 releases on 19th February, 2021.

