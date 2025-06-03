Minmini is a Tamil coming-of-age film written and directed by Halitha Shameem. The movie tells a touching story about two schoolboys, Paari and Sabari. It begins with Paari bullying Sabari, the new student in school. But over time, they become good friends. The first part of the film shows their school life, the fun moments in class, and the strong bond they build.

The second half of the film jumps forward in time. Now grown up, Paari and Sabari go on a bike trip through the Himalayan mountains. The story mainly focuses on Sabari, who is dealing with guilt from his past. As they travel together, the film shows how childhood memories and past events shape their adult lives.

One special thing about Minmini is that it has been filmed for over seven years. The actors first played their roles as children and later came back as adults. This gives the movie a very real and emotional feel.

When & Where To Watch Minmini?

After releasing in theatres on August 9, 2024, Minmini is now finally available to stream on ZEE5. The makers shared the news on social media, with director Halitha Shameem herself posting the announcement along with a poster. She also mentioned the emotional connection to the release date, which marks the anniversary of her first film, Poovarasam Peepee.

The film stars Esther Anil, C. Gaurav Kaalai, and Praveen Kishore in lead roles, with Pradeep Manikkavasagam, Kavithalaya Krishnan, Akshaya Kandamuthan, and others in supporting parts.

Minmini is also special because it marks the music debut of Khatija Rahman, daughter of music legend A.R. Rahman. The cinematography is done by Manoj Paramahamsa, who also produced the movie. The editing is by Raymond Derrick Crasta, and the film’s beautiful look is thanks to art director Tsering Gurmet Kungyam. Other key crew members include sound designer Alagiakoothan, VFX supervisor Linkin Livi, and production sound mixer Raghav Ramesh.

If you missed Minmini in theatres, now is the perfect time to watch it from home.

Minmini Trailer:

