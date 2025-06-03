The Malayalam film Pattth made quite an impression when it premiered at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in 2024. The movie was praised for its emotional story, strong performances, and fresh concept. Even though it skipped a theatrical release, Pattth has built a strong buzz, and now, it’s finally heading for an OTT release.

This unique drama is now ready to reach audiences at home, and fans of Malayalam cinema have something exciting to look forward to.

When & Where to Watch Pattth

After creating a buzz on the festival circuit, Pattth is all set to release on OTT from June 6. The official announcement was made recently with a new poster shared online, revealing the release date and confirming its direct digital debut. The official announcement on Instagram reads, “Pattth | From June 6 | manoramaMAX. Written & Directed by Jithin Issac Thomas.”

The movie will stream exclusively on Manorama Max, giving viewers a chance to experience this hidden gem from the comfort of their homes.

What’s Pattth About?

Pattth is written and directed by Jithin Issac Thomas, who is known for earlier works like Attention Please and Rekha. The film stars Ashik Safiya Aboobakker and Gauthami Lekshmi Gopan, with music composed by Milan VS. It’s produced by Able Joseph and Nithyan Martin.

Pattth follows the life of Unni, a struggling videographer trying to make ends meet. One day, he gets hired to edit a travel vlog, which features a rare tribal song sung by a Kenyan community. Things take a surprising turn when his grandmother suddenly starts humming the song, almost like she already knew it.

Curious and confused, Unni shares a video of her singing the song online. Soon, he notices something strange: many people say they’ve heard the song before, too. This sets Unni and his girlfriend, Anupama, on a journey to uncover the truth behind the song’s origin. And why so many people from different places seem to know it.

So, if you’re looking for something different and meaningful, mark your calendar, Pattth begins streaming on Manorama Max from June 6.

Check out the trailer of Pattth below:

