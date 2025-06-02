Pelli Kani Prasad, a Telugu-language comedy drama film starring Sapthagiri & Priyanka Sharma, was released in theatres on March 21, 2025. And now, the film will soon start streaming on an OTT platform. Read on to know more about the film, its release date, streaming platform, and whether it’s worth watching.

Pelli Kani Prasad: Plot & Cast

Helmed by Abhilash Reddy Gopidi, the film’s plot follows the story of Katnam Prasad (played by Sapthagiri), a 38-year-old man living in Malaysia who wants to get married. But his orthodox father’s dowry demand drives away all potential brides, forcing Prasad to return to India, after which he takes the help of a spiritual guru. A girl named Priya agrees to marry him, but without any dowry. But this does not go well with Prasad’s headstrong father. What follows is a humorous and thought-provoking turn of events.

The film also features Priyanka Sharma, Murlydhar Goud, Annapurnama, Vadlamani Srinivas, Pramodini, Basha, Laxman Meesala, Rohini, and Ramprasad, among other cast members.

When & Where To Watch Pelli Kani Prasad On OTT?

The film will make its OTT premiere on the ETV Win streaming platform on June 5, 2025. You can check the release date announcement here.

Block your weekends… June is packed with powerful stories on @etvwin!

From heart-touching dramas to emotional journeys — this month, every film is a must-watch! 💥📽️#Etvwin pic.twitter.com/nUFfvWjiEU — ETV Win (@etvwin) June 1, 2025

Is Pelli Kani Prasad Worth Watching?

After its theatrical release a few months ago, the movie received rather average reviews from several critics, despite some of its strengths. However, it earned a good user rating of 7.5/10, suggesting that a segment of moviegoers liked it. If you are fond of the comedy drama genre and are a fan of Sapthagiri, then you can check out the film after its OTT release later this week. But if you already have loads of titles on your ever-growing OTT watchlist, you can skip this movie to watch a better-rated film or series.

Pelli Kani Prasad: Trailer

If you are planning to watch the film on OTT, you can check out the official trailer to get a better idea of its plot, characters, and overall tone!

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Subham OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch The Samantha Ruth Prabhu Produced Horror Comedy?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News