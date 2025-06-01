The Telugu horror-comedy Subham is all geared up for its OTT release. The film, which was released on the big screen on May 9, 2025, marks the debut of actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu as a producer. Here is a look at the details surrounding the release of the film on the digital sphere.

Plot Of Samantha’s Horror-Comedy

The plot of the movie Subham revolves around a dead ancestor’s strong obsession with a Telugu TV serial. This leads to the spirit of the ancestor possessing all the wives of the town to watch the serial by being glued to their TV screens. Now, it is up to the three friends who run the only cable TV in the town to come up with a solution to stop the TV serial from running.

Subham’s Star Cast

The movie boasts of a fresh and talented star cast. This includes Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas and Charan Peri. The movie also has a cameo by producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who plays a Shaman named Maya Matasri.

When And Where To Watch The Film Online?

Subham will be available to stream on the OTT streaming platform, JioHotstar. The movie will be released on the platform on June 13, 2025. The official social media handle of JioHotstar Telugu also shared an announcement regarding the same, leaving fans super excited. Take a look at the same.

How Much Did Subham Earn At The Indian Box Office?

The movie is enjoying a decent run at the box office and also recovered its entire budget. The India net collection of the film comes to 6.53 crores. It has been mounted at a budget of 6 crores. With its current India net collection of 6.53 crores, the film’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 53 lakhs. The ROI percentage comes to 8%.

