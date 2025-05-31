Most of us enjoyed Thudarum in theatres; for those who couldn’t, it is now available on Jio Hotstar. Before the film’s release on OTT, however, Mohanlal traveled to Tamil Nadu to offer a special gift to the beloved deity of his on-screen character, Lord Murugan, the warrior god. His offering was a ‘vel,’ a spear traditionally associated with Murugan.

The reason for the gift is obvious: the film has been a phenomenal success. In just 35 days, it earned a worldwide gross of INR 234.5 crores, according to Sacnilk. However, that extraordinary run has come to an end with the film’s release on OTT. There were earlier reports that the makers had requested Hotstar to delay the release of Thudarum until the first week of June, but that didn’t happen. Still, it enjoyed a very successful theatrical run.

Mohanlal’s Devotional Visit Draws Attention Amid Thudarum Buzz

According to Onmanoram, the exact temple visited by Mohanlal is the Thirumalai Kumarasamy Temple, located in the Sengkottai sub-division of Tenkasi district.

We’ve also seen other on-screen characters played by Mohanlal express devotion to Lord Murugan. His 2005 film Naran features the iconic song “Velmuruga Haro Hara,” which created a massive wave in Kerala at the time.

Coming back to Thudarum, it’s easy to see why the film resonated with audiences; it’s a journey through nostalgia. The film brought back one of Mollywood’s most iconic pairs from the late ’80s and early ’90s: Mohanlal and Shobana. But this time, they weren’t portrayed as a young couple, but as mature spouses with grown-up children. One common complaint from some viewers, however, is that the film didn’t include the much-loved promotional songs that were released prior to its theatrical debut.

