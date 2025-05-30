The recently released Telugu film Bhairavam, starring Manchu Manoj, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, and Nara Rohith, has sparked mixed online buzz. Fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share instant thoughts. Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, the film mixes emotional drama, action, and powerful performances. But is it living up to the hype? Here’s what netizens are saying!

What Are Netizens Saying About Bhairavam?

Many moviegoers are thrilled by the intensity and performances. Manchu Manoj’s comeback is being celebrated, while the direction is earning special praise.

One Netizen took to X and wrote in Telugu, which roughly translates to, “#Bhairavam movie isn’t ordinary, boss! #Bellamkonda anna’s rugged acting, #NaraRohith’s calm but powerful presence, and #ManchuManoj’s peak comeback performance.#VijayKanakamedala handled all four heroes really well. This is a must-watch.”

#Bhairavam movie Mamulga Ledhu ra Babu 🔥🔥#Bellamkonda anna rugged acting #NaraRohith calm and powerful acting and #ManchuManoj anna acting peaks come back movie 🎥 #VijayKanakamedala too good direction baga handle chesadu 4 hero’s ni🔥😎 Must watch movie idhi 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5rgEGnxk5Q — Praveen K (@PK4NTR) May 30, 2025

This tweet clearly shows how fans are enjoying the direction and strong screen presence of the main cast. Another wrote, “Just Completed my show #Bhairavam… it’s very intense and gripping. Director #VijayKanakamedala might be the next big thing in Tollywood—he creates a high every 10 minutes. Superb performances by #NaraRohith, #ManchuManoj, and #BellamkondaSai.”

Just Completed my show #Bhairavam ..chala intense and gripping ga undhi screen play content ayithe peaks anthe 🔥 Director #VijayKanakamedala next big thing in Tollywood emmnna direction every 10 minutes ki oka high 💥#NaraRohith, #ManchuManoj & #BellamkondaSai performance 🥵 pic.twitter.com/xZN6AUyMs9 — Pavan Tarakian☆ 🌊 (@pavantarak_09) May 30, 2025

Many are calling the screenplay gripping and praising the director for keeping viewers hooked with regular high points. The third user wrote, “Calling it ‘mass’ is an understatement—#Bhairavam is a huge blockbuster! #NaraRohith commands respect, #ManchuManoj is intimidating as the villain, and #Bellamkonda brings full swag. In one word, this is a full-meals film for the mass audience.”

Oora mass is small word #Bhairavam is a huge huge blockbuster #VijayKanakamedala! ⚡#NaraRohith commands respect, #ManchuManoj intimidates as the villain, and #Bellamkonda electrifies with swag. Okka matalo cheppali ante mass audience ki full meals lantidhi movie 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YmwmYhxIDJ — Shiva Sandy (@Shivasandy99) May 30, 2025

One user rated the film with 3.25 out of 5 and wrote, “#Bhairavam – 3.25/5 Super Hit. Mainly The Lead actors @HeroManoj1 @BSaiSreenivas and @IamRohithNara are the biggest Asset of the film Kudos to @SricharanPakala. Director @DirVijayK handled this sensitive subject very superb with high on elevation moments.”

#Bhairavam – 3.25/5 Super Hit 💥 Mainly The Lead actors @HeroManoj1 @BSaiSreenivas and @IamRohithNara are the biggest Asset of the film 🎥

Kudos to @SricharanPakala 🔥 Director @DirVijayK handled this sensitive subject very superb 👌 with high on elevation moments 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Mdr5WCMgNq — Gayle 333 (@RajeshGayle117) May 30, 2025

While many are impressed, some viewers felt the film could’ve done with less action and a tighter story. “The film felt below average overall. Manoj and Nara Rohit gave strong performances, but Bellam Anna’s overacting and the excessive action scenes overshadowed the drama. The story had potential, but the fights should’ve been minimized. My rating: 2.2”, a netizen wrote.

#Bhairavam #bhairavamreview The film felt below average overall. Manoj and Nara Rohit gave strong performances, but Bellam Anna’s overacting and the excessive action scenes overshadowed the drama. The story had potential, but the fights should’ve been minimized.

My rating: 2.25🎖️ — venkateshwar rao (@venkyrao117) May 30, 2025

Check out the more reactions below:

Happy to see u @HeroManoj1 Anna after 9 years ……….#BHAIRAVAM

First Half is terrific and set a massive plot for second Half …@DirVijayK superb execution..Emotional blocks well @IamRohithNara Fantastic performance pic.twitter.com/kh5qt3QdPl — vinay (@Vyshu78563864) May 30, 2025

#Bhairavam is a So-So Rustic Action Drama that had a passable 1st half but could not capitalize on the setup in the 2nd. The movie is carried by the three lead actors who all performed well and were perfectly apt.

Rating: 2.5/5 — Suraj kumar (@Surajkumar75249) May 30, 2025

#Bhairavam: A Passable Watch with Lost Depth” “Bhairavam” is a rustic action drama that starts off on a promising note but doesn’t fully capitalize on its setup in the latter half. The film is driven by its three lead actors, who deliver commendable performances and fit their… pic.twitter.com/Bt1E7K5Agy — TheMaari (@VaddeMarenna) May 30, 2025

Bhairavam: Final Word

Bhairavam might not be perfect, but it’s bold, intense, and features some strong comebacks. Whether you’re in it for the action, the drama, or the star power, this one’s definitely creating noise!

