What Are Netizens Saying About Bhairavam?
What Are Netizens Saying About Bhairavam? (Photo Credit – Instagram)

The recently released Telugu film Bhairavam, starring Manchu Manoj, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, and Nara Rohith, has sparked mixed online buzz. Fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share instant thoughts. Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, the film mixes emotional drama, action, and powerful performances. But is it living up to the hype? Here’s what netizens are saying!

What Are Netizens Saying About Bhairavam?

Many moviegoers are thrilled by the intensity and performances. Manchu Manoj’s comeback is being celebrated, while the direction is earning special praise.

One Netizen took to X and wrote in Telugu, which roughly translates to, “#Bhairavam movie isn’t ordinary, boss! #Bellamkonda anna’s rugged acting, #NaraRohith’s calm but powerful presence, and #ManchuManoj’s peak comeback performance.#VijayKanakamedala handled all four heroes really well. This is a must-watch.”

This tweet clearly shows how fans are enjoying the direction and strong screen presence of the main cast. Another wrote, “Just Completed my show #Bhairavam… it’s very intense and gripping. Director #VijayKanakamedala might be the next big thing in Tollywood—he creates a high every 10 minutes. Superb performances by #NaraRohith, #ManchuManoj, and #BellamkondaSai.”

Many are calling the screenplay gripping and praising the director for keeping viewers hooked with regular high points. The third user wrote, “Calling it ‘mass’ is an understatement—#Bhairavam is a huge blockbuster! #NaraRohith commands respect, #ManchuManoj is intimidating as the villain, and #Bellamkonda brings full swag. In one word, this is a full-meals film for the mass audience.”

One user rated the film with 3.25 out of 5 and wrote, “#Bhairavam – 3.25/5 Super Hit. Mainly The Lead actors @HeroManoj1 @BSaiSreenivas and @IamRohithNara are the biggest Asset of the film Kudos to @SricharanPakala. Director @DirVijayK handled this sensitive subject very superb with high on elevation moments.”

While many are impressed, some viewers felt the film could’ve done with less action and a tighter story. “The film felt below average overall. Manoj and Nara Rohit gave strong performances, but Bellam Anna’s overacting and the excessive action scenes overshadowed the drama. The story had potential, but the fights should’ve been minimized. My rating: 2.2”, a netizen wrote.

Check out the more reactions below:

Bhairavam: Final Word

Bhairavam might not be perfect, but it’s bold, intense, and features some strong comebacks. Whether you’re in it for the action, the drama, or the star power, this one’s definitely creating noise!

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Thudarum: Mohanlal’s Crime Thriller Cracks Letterboxd’s Top 50 List Amid OTT Debut!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out