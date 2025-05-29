A few hours ago, the Tamil industry was left heartbroken by the news of an unfortunate incident. It was reported that veteran actor Rajesh passed away at the age of 75. He was a crucial part of Indian cinema, working in Tamil, Telugu, and even Malayalam films.

Not only with acting skills, Rajesh also worked as a dubbing artist in various movies, which shows his significant contribution to the industry. As per reports, the actor had suffered a sudden heart attack, which resulted in this unforeseen incident.

Late Actor Rajesh’s Nephew Shared Major News About His Demise

Following this incident, the veteran actor’s nephew confirmed to DTNEXT that the star had complained about low blood pressure earlier this morning and was taken to the hospital after reporting the health problem. This low blood pressure has seemingly become a crucial reason behind the unfortunate death of the Tamil actor.

Rajinikanth & Other Stars React To Rajesh’s Sudden Demise

The sudden death of the Tamil star has spread a shockwave in the industry, and it’s hard to believe that a legend like Rajesh is no more on earth. After the tragic news was revealed, Pan-India superstar, Rajinikanth, took to his official Twitter (X) account to mourn the loss of the actor. The Jailer star wrote the heartfelt message in Tamil, which translates in English to:

“The news of the untimely death of my close friend, actor Rajesh, is deeply shocking to me. It causes immense emotional pain. A wonderful human being, may his soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. #ActorRajesh”

Not only Rajinikanth but also Indian actress and film producer Raadhika Sarathkumar expressed her deep shock at Rajesh’s demise. She also affirmed her deep respect for the star and said that he would be missed by his family, friends, and the film fraternity.

Deeply shocked and sudden to hear of #rajesh s unexpected demise. Shared so many movies together and had a deep respect to his wide knowledge of cinema and life, will be missed by family, friends and film fraternity. #RIP🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/o0IQQaQtTU — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 29, 2025

We send condolences to the Tamil star’s family, friends, and close ones during this difficult time. His contribution will always remain a prominent part of the film industry.

