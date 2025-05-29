After months of waiting, the Tamil action drama Seeran is finally heading to OTT. The film, which was released in theatres on October 4, 2024, received attention for its bold take on caste issues and rural injustice. The OTT giant has recently announced that it will soon start streaming on its platform.

When & Where To Watch Seeran?

Seeran will start streaming on Tentkotta from May 30, 2025, giving fans a chance to catch the film from the comfort of their homes. The announcement was made by Tentkotta on X with the post,“#Seeran — A tale of rise, roots, and revenge. Streaming May 30 on @Tentkotta.” The update has excited viewers who missed the film during its theatrical run.

Seeran is directed by Durai K. Murugan, a former assistant to director Rajesh. The cinematography is handled by Baskar Arumugam, while the music is composed by Aravind Gerald and Sasidaran, with background score by Jubin. The film’s trailer had earlier showcased its mix of action, emotion, and a socially relevant plot set against the backdrop of rural Tamil Nadu.

Seeran stars James Karthik in the lead role. He has also written the story, screenplay, and dialogue. The film features Iniya, Soniya Agarwal, Aajeedh, and Krisha Kurup in key roles. Other cast members include Aadukalam Naren, Sendrayan, Arunthathi Nair, Pichaikkaran Murthy, and Pariyerum Perumal Venkatesh.

More About Seeran

Seeran tells the story of a young man from a small village where caste-based discrimination is a part of daily life. His family belongs to a lower caste and faces constant humiliation. Tired of the unfair treatment, he leaves the village and moves to the city, hoping for a better future.

Through hard work, he builds a successful life. But he doesn’t forget the pain of his past. He returns to his village, ready to stand up against the caste system that has hurt his family for years. His fight becomes a symbol of hope and change for others in the village.

The film highlights society’s deep problems and shows the power of standing up for what’s right. It’s based on true events and shares an important message in a simple but emotional way. Don’t miss Seeran’s OTT premiere on Tentkotta from May 30.

Seeran Trailer

