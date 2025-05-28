My Hero, a Kannada film that hit theatres in August 2024, is now set to release on an OTT platform soon. The movie, praised for its emotional story and great performances, had a successful run at film festivals and in cinemas. Now, fans can look forward to watching it at home. Directed by Avinash Vijaykumar, My Hero is based on true stories and explores the journey of an American man visiting India and the friendship he forms with a local boy. The film deals with important social issues in a simple and touching way.

What Is My Hero About?

The story follows Gary (played by Hollywood actor Djilali Rez-Kallah), an American who travels to Maheshwar Ghats, Madhya Pradesh, to perform Hindu rituals for his late son. While there, he meets Vishwa, a street-smart boy from the area, played by Vedik Kaushik.

Vishwa shows Gary around, and their friendship grows. Gary learns that Vishwa had to run away from his village in Karnataka after facing caste discrimination and violence. The story is told through Gary’s eyes, who writes a book about his experience and Vishwa’s life. The story is told from Gary’s point of view, who documents everything in a book later. The film is based on two real incidents and explores themes like caste, religion, and hope.

When & Where To Watch My Hero?

As per India Times, My Hero will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 30, 2025. However, it will be available as a rental movie under Amazon’s TVOD (Transactional Video on Demand) system. This means you will need to rent it separately, even if you have a Prime subscription. This is common for films with a strong theatre and festival presence before coming online.

My Hero Cast & Crew

In addition to Djilali Rez-Kallah and Vedik Kaushik, the film stars Eric Roberts (Julia Roberts’ brother), Prakash Belawadi, Dattanna, Ankita Amar, and others. It was written and directed by Avinash Vijaykumar, who also produced it under the AV Studios banner. With music by Gagan Baderia and cinematography by Venus Nagaraj, My Hero has won several awards internationally and received critical acclaim.

My Hero Trailer

