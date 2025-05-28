After making waves in theatres last year, the Malayalam mystery thriller Big Ben is now getting ready to stream online. The film, which was released in July 2024, received praise for its realistic storytelling and emotional depth. Now, after nearly 11 months, the makers have finally confirmed its digital release. The OTT giant has officially announced that Big Ben will start streaming on their platform soon. This long-awaited move has excited fans, especially since the movie was earlier expected to premiere on OTT much sooner.

What Is Big Ben About?

Directed by Bino Augustine, Big Ben is inspired by a real-life incident involving a Malayali couple living in the UK. The film follows Jean Antony, a police officer from Kerala, who relocates with his wife, Lovely, after she gets a job abroad. Their life takes a dark turn when Jean gets into a conflict at her workplace and ends up being arrested. The situation takes a shocking turn when child protection authorities take custody of their daughter, claiming the couple is not fit to raise her. With no clear understanding of UK laws and facing mounting challenges, Jean and Lovely are forced into a legal battle to bring their daughter back.

Big Ben explores themes of emotional resilience, cultural misunderstanding, and the struggles of living in a foreign country. The emotional journey of the couple trying to reunite with their child forms the heart of this moving drama.

When & Where To Watch Big Ben Online?

The official announcement has confirmed that Big Ben will start streaming from May 30, 2025, exclusively on Sun NXT. The platform shared a poster with the caption: “A ticking clock. A missing child. And a truth that may shatter everything. Find out what else unravels when a botched kidnapping brings everything to light!! Big Ben – Coming soon, on SunNXT.”

A ticking clock. ⏰ A missing child. And a truth that may shatter everything. Find out what else unravels when a botched kidnapping brings everything to light!! Big Ben – Coming soon, on SunNXT !#SunNXT #BigBenOnSunNXT #Mollywood pic.twitter.com/tDyPGQY9TN — SUN NXT (@sunnxt) May 27, 2025

If you missed watching the film in theatres, this is your chance to experience a powerful, emotion-filled thriller right from home. Big Ben stars Anu Mohan, Aditi Ravi, Vijay Babu, Vinay Forrt, and Miya George, along with a talented supporting cast including Jaffer Idukki, Biju Sopanam, Nisha Sarangh, Chandhunadh, and Baby Hannah. The film is produced by Prajay Kamat, Eldo Thomas, and Siby Aranjany under the Braintree Productions banner. Cinematography is by Sajad Kaakku, while Rino Jacob handles the editing.

Big Ben Trailer

