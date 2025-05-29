Nimitta Matra, which was described as the Kannada film industry’s first parapsychological thriller, was released in theatres on February 14, 2025. The film, starring Sangeetha Rajeev, Poornachandra Mysore, and Aravind Kuplikar in major roles, is all set to make its streaming premiere on an OTT platform. Here’s everything you need to know about its plot, OTT release details, and whether Nimitta Matra is worth your time.

When & Where To Watch Nimitta Matra On OTT?

Nimitta Matra will make its digital premiere on the Sun NXT OTT platform on May 30, 2025. The film’s OTT release date was recently revealed by the platform through its X handle. You can check the announcement post here.

Eradu jana ondhe kolakaara-na hudukutha idhare. Adhre yaake hidiyake aglila? Hege thapsikoluthana?! Thilkoli – ee sukruvara, nimma SunNXT-alli barthide “Nimitta Mathra” 🕵️‍♂️

.#SunNXT #NimittaMathraOnSunNXT #KFI pic.twitter.com/4eW3CG1oeF — SUN NXT (@sunnxt) May 28, 2025

Nimitta Matra – Plot & Lead Cast

Directed by Roshan D’Souza, the mystery thriller revolves around a series of chilling serial killings in Bengaluru. Special officer, Ajaz Malik (played by Aravind Kuplikar), is assigned to solve the mysterious case while an investigative journalist, Vikram Acharya (played by Poornachandra Mysore), tries to deal with addiction and depression following his sister’s sudden death.

Around the same time, Vikram also meets his sister’s friend Ananya (Sangeetha Rajeev). As the investigation moves forward, Vikram finds out that the serial murders are somehow connected with a haunting event that took place fifteen years ago at St Mary’s orphanage in Mangaluru. Now, he must race against time to uncover the truth before it’s too late.

Is Nimitta Matra Worth Watching?

Although the film did not perform well at the box office, Nimitta Matra garnered fairly positive reviews from some critics. Moreover, the movie has a user rating of 7.9/10 on IMDb. If you are fond of the psychological mystery thriller genre, then you can definitely check out the film when it drops on OTT.

Nimitta Matra Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Nimitta Matra to get a better idea of its intriguing plot, characters, and setting.

