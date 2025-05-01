Ajay Devgn is back with a bang! Singham Again may not have performed upto the mark, but it looks like he will redeem himself with Raid 2. The advance bookings were good, but the spot bookings remained even better. The crime thriller has scored the third-highest opening of 2025 in Bollywood. Scroll below for day 1 early trends.

Surpasses expectations and how!

Raj Kumar Gupta’s directorial was expected to land somewhere around 15 crores on its opening day. However, the response during the final hours of the advance booking was hint enough that a storm was arriving at the box office. As the positive reviews kicked in, the spot bookings showcased its magic.

As per early trends, Raid 2 garnered 19-21 crores at the Indian box office on day 1. It is to be noted that the crime thriller could not get the desired number of screens due to competition from Kesari Chapter 2, Jaat, Ground Zero, and Andaz Apna Apna. Despite that, it flourished at the ticket window, becoming the first choice for the audience. The opening weekend is now set to be record-breaking!

Raid 2 vs Bollywood openers of 2025

Ajay Devgn starrer surpassed most Bollywood films of 2025, including Sky Force, Jaat, and Kesari Chapter 2, by earning higher opening day collections. However, it stayed behind Chhaava (33.10 crores) and Sikandar (30.06 crores).

Raid 2 vs Ajay Devgn’s highest opening days

Needless to say, Ajay Devgn has axed his recent opening days, including Shaitaan, Maidaan, and Auron Mein Dum Kahan Tha. It was obvious that the film wouldn’t match upto Rohit Shetty’s multi-starrer Singham Again. But Raid 2 has surpassed the day 1 collection of Drishyam 2 (15.38 crores).

Take a look at the top 5 Ajay Devgn openers of all time:

Singham Again: 43.70 crore Golmaal Again: 30.14 crore Singham Returns: 32 crore Raid 2: 19-21 crores (estimates) Total Dhamaal: 16.50 crore

