Jazbaa a film about a mother trying to save her daughter from the kidnappers, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the late actor Irrfan Khan couldn’t do well at the box office. Recently, in a media interaction, the director of the film finally opened up about the film and revealed the real reason that he thinks for tanking at the box office. Scroll below to know the reason!

For those who don’t know, Jazbaa was a remake of a South Korean film Seven Days. Apart from Aishwarya and Irrfan, the Bollywood version of the film also starred Shabana Azmi, Jackie Shroff, Atul Kulkarni and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

In an interview with Times of India, Sanjay Gupta blamed the Studio Heads for its wrong portrayal of the film. He said, “Jazbaa was a case of very bad marketing. The team that was marketing the film suddenly put out these posters and banners of a very glamorous Aishwarya Rai running in a leather jacket. That was not my film. They put out these posters of Irrfan posing in sunglasses and a leather jacket. That was not my film.”

Talking further about how the Studio Heads put out a wrong campaign of the film, Sanjay Gupta added, “My film was about a mother who was desperate and I think I was the first or second person who stripped Aishwarya of hair and makeup completely. She was there in the mud and dust, screaming, shouting, wanting her child. That first poster that we put out got so much traction. If only we had stuck to that. A lot of the audience got alienated before the release of the film. People thought, ‘Arre! She’s just trying to be a shadow of her former self’, which was not the case. I feel somewhere, I have let her down, I let Irrfan down, I let my team down by not fighting hard enough with the ridiculous studio heads deciding on the campaign of the film. They were selling the wrong film.”

While Aishwarya can be seen as the mother’s role, late actor Irrfan Khan played the cop’s character who joined forces with Aish to find her daughter in the film. For the unversed, Jazbaa earned around Rs 25.04 crore at the domestic box office.

