The entire nation is aware of the romance turned ugly fight between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan. The differences between the two are so much that Aish once reportedly turned down the offer to do the ‘Ram Chahe Leela’ song for Sanjay Leela Bhansali due to Salman Khan’s connection. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, it was during 1999’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, the love between Salman and Aishwarya blossomed. After a couple of years, in 2002, the duo parted ways and it wasn’t a usual Bollywood break up. A lot of controversial episodes took place. Cut to now, there’s still bitterness between the two and it is expected to say forever.

Today, on the occasion of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 50th birthday, we look back at the time when she rejected a song due to the Salman Khan connection. It was during Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to rope in Aish for ‘Ram Chahe Leela’ song. However, the song’s lyrics had wordings “Thappad se nahin pyar se darr lagta hai”, similar to the dialogue in Salman‘s Dabangg.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan asked to change the wording but Sanjay Leela Bhansali refused to do so. As a result, the actress turned down the offer which eventually was accepted by Priyanka Chopra, reported ETimes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1. Originally a Tamil film, it was released in five Indian languages as a pan-Indian film. It turned out to be a massive box office success grossing over 450 crore globally. Aish received tons of applause for her portrayal of Nandini.

