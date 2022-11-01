At the moment, there’s nothing going right for Prabhas. After receiving criticism for Saaho and Radhe Shyam, the actor is currently facing the heat due to Adipurush. However, things are hopefully better for him with big projects in his kitty. One of those biggies is Project K and here’s the latest update on it, which suggests a box office clash with Salman Khan.

For those who don’t know, the film is helmed by Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin. We will see Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and others sharing the screen alongside the Baahubali actor. The concept is said to be revolving around World War 3 and the scale is said to be huge, something we haven’t seen in Indian cinema.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, as per the report in Pinkvilla, Project K is tentatively scheduled to release in April 2024 as it will give good enough time to cover the post-production work and also, the film will enjoy the benefit of multiple holidays. “Shoot is expected to be completed by the end of this year / early 2023 and then, Nag Ashwin and his entire team will sit down on the post-production. It’s a high-on VFX film, as the entire drama unfolds in the futuristic timeline. The team has created a fictional conflict of World War 3 in the film, and despite being a VFX-heavy team, the core USP of the film lies in the drama and emotions. They will take almost a year for post-production and VFX work and bring the film to the cinema halls in the Summer 2024, ” the source quoted.

The report further states that Project K is likely to be released on 10th April 2024. The source adds further, “The idea at the moment is to bring the film during the Eid 2024 weekend. It’s a week full of Holiday as 2024 will see Eid, Ambedkar Jayanti, Tamil New Year, and Ram Navami falling in a span of 7 days.”

If this is true, then Prabhas’ Project K is likely to clash with Salman Khan’s film on Eid 2024. Reportedly, Salman’s actioner with Ali Abbas Zafar is eyeing Eid 2024 for its release.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: After ‘RRR’ Promo Tour In Japan, Ram Charan Enjoys The Rich The Wildlife Of Kenya In Close Quarters

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram