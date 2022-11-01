Kangana Ranaut is quite unfiltered with her opinions, which is why most love her. The actress is currently talking about the failure of Aamir Khan led Laal Singh Chaddha and claims the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend has nothing to do with it. It is allegedly his statements on calling India ‘intolerant’ that is biting him back today. Scroll below for all the details.

It was back in 2015 when Aamir made a lot of noise over calling India intolerant. He was speaking about many national crisis like the Dadri lynching incident and claimed that he along with his family felt a sense of insecurity. In addition, the superstar revealed that his then-wife Kiran Rao had also suggested leaving the country. The statements left citizens angry and many even protested and demanded that Khan immediately leaves the nation.

Kangana Ranaut spoke to Aaj Tak at an event and called out Aamir Khan saying, “Superstars have got all kinds of privileges. They take 200 crore for a job worth 2 crore. They take charter plans for places where one can take economy flights. Now it’s the people who are questioning their right to stardom. Coming to Aamir khan Ji, I am not specifically talking about the boycott culture but in general, when the nation was going through some tension, Turkey did something against us. But, you went there and gave them your consent and clicked pictures. You called our country intolerant in front of the world and tarnished our reputation.”

Kangana Ranaut then went on to say, “This is a personal crisis. You are disgusted, ashamed to be an Indian.” She also refused to accept that Laal Singh Chaddha failure happened due to the boycott trends. “Iska boycott culture se kuch lena dena nahin hain (This has nothing to do with boycott culture),” she added.

Laal Singh Chaddha was directed by Advait Chandan. The film was made on a budget of over 200 crores and starred Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady.

