If there’s one Bollywood actress whose style is not only iconic but also PHAT (Pretty hot and tempting) is Kareena Kapoor Khan. She’s hands down one of the most popular and successful actresses in B-town. Just recently, Kareena has shared pictures on her Instagram hinting that she might appear on her BFF Karan Johar’s show ‘Koffee With Karan’ and looking at her all-black ensemble, we just have to say one thing – ‘Tumhe koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago. Not fair!’ haha!

Kareena enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 9 million followers on Instagram. The beauty is quite active on the photo-sharing site and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life on it while also teasing fans with her son Taimur and Jeh’s videos and pictures.

Now Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared pictures of herself in an all-black ensemble on Instagram looking pretty as ever with a caption that read, “I like my Koffee black 🖤” In the pictures, Kareena can be seen wearing a stylish suit where she paired a plunging neckline bralette with matching pants and a blazer.

For makeup, Kareena Kapoor Khan went for subtle glam with minimalistic makeup which had bold brows and heavy mascara on the eyes and nude lips. The actress kept her tresses open with middle parting and soft curls at the end of the length which she donned with a funky colourful nail paint on her hands.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress was seen wearing diamond jewellery which accentuated her entire look. Take a look at her pictures below:

What are your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Koffee look? Tell us in the comments below.

