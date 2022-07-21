Trust Kamaal R Khan to give the weirdest yet the boldest opinions on almost all topics and that is the main reason why he enjoys such a massive fan following on social media, especially Twitter. He does not shy away from calling anyone out, no matter how big of a personality he or she is and that’s why he is mostly surrounded by controversies. In a recent post on the micro-blogging site, he called out Kareena Kapoor Khan for her take on son Taimur’s popularity.

For the unversed, Kareena’s first son with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan was an internet sensation when he was a toddler and their second child, Jeh, is no stranger to fame either. Taimur, during his time, was so popular that he had become the butt of jokes over how obsessed the paparazzis and tabloids are with the child. Recently, there have also been rumours about Bebo being pregnant for the third time but she refuted them with a hilarious post amidst her vacation in London.

KRK recently shared a video of Kareena Kapoor Khan from the time she opened up about Taimur Ali Khan’s popularity. “People like say, that you know, I look at Taimur’s picture, it makes me really happy. I find it a little weird also but …because you know, I don’t look at other people’s kids and it doesn’t make me happy. That’s just the way I am”, she can be heard saying in the clip.

In the caption for the post, KRK decided to share his own interpretation of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s quote as he wrote, “Kareena Kapoor khan said:- I can’t understand, why do idiot people get happy after seeing my son. While I don’t get happy upon seeing other poor children. Fair enough!”. Here’s a look.

Kareena Kapoor khan said:- I can’t understand, why do idiot people get happy after seeing my son. While I don’t get happy upon seeing other poor children. Fair enough! pic.twitter.com/b5JDYk0VbK — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 20, 2022

