Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Europe to continue shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’, where he will share the screen with Taapsee Pannu. Off work, he was seen posing with chefs in London and the pictures are going viral on the Internet.

Advertisement

A UK-based culinary professional, who goes by the name of @beingchefhassan on Instagram, shared pictures where SRK can be seen posing with two chefs. The chef, a senior sous chef at the Tuscan Bistro, London, had earlier clicked a picture with SRK back in 2017 and posted a YouTube video of a pasta preparation that he had prepared for SRK two years ago. Some believed that it was a pic taken during the shoot of Dunki.

Advertisement

Posting a set of three pictures on his Insta, the chef wrote SRK‘s dialogue from ‘Om Shanti Om’, in the caption, ‘Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho … to puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai’.

In the pictures, one can see Shah Rukh Khan wearing a pair of sunglasses with messy hair, a light stubble. The actor donned a simple white t-shirt which he rounded off with a black jacket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Being chef hassan (@beingchefhassan)

Earlier, pictures from the sets of ‘Dunki’ had gone viral on the internet as they showed Shah Rukh Khan wearing a checkered shirt, black pants and a kada (wrist gear).

‘Dunki’ is being directed by superstar director Rajkumar Hirani, who is known for helming films like the ‘Munnabhai’ franchise, ‘PK’ and ‘3 Idiots’. His last film was the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Sanju‘, Sanjay Dutt’s biopic.

Taapsee Pannu had earlier told the media during the promotions of her sports biopic ‘Shabaash Mithu’ that she had completed one schedule of ‘Dunki’ and that 40 per cent of the film has been shot in that schedule. ‘Dunki’ is set to drop in theatres on December 22, 2023.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Brutally Trolled For Once Calling Anushka Sharma ‘Anxiety Queen’: “He Is Like The BoJack Horseman Of Bollywood”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram