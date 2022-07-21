There is a lot of buzz around the Kapoor clan and they have been dominating headlines for the past many months for all the good reasons. Be it Ranbir getting married to Alia Bhatt and announcing her pregnancy while she was shooting a Hollywood project, or his two upcoming movies in the trend, or Neetu Kapoor spreading the adorable positive vibe throughout the JugJugg Jeeyo promotional spree and needless to say her amazing performance. They have been ruling the town and we aren’t complaining.

Amid all of this is our interview where Neetu Kapoor got super candid and spoke about many things from what she does not want to do in this new innings and also if she is open to doing JugJugg Jeeyo 2 with her children Ranbir and Alia. She called it a dream come true point of that happens.

So when we met Ranbir Kapoor exclusively to talk about his latest movie Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Karan Malhotra, we decided to ask him if he would like to do JugJugg Jeeyo 2 with Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The actor has an adorable answer and he spoke about his mother like a proud son and you cannot miss the same.

Ranbir Kapoor when asked if he is open to doing JugJugg Jeeyo 2 with Neetu Kapoor and wife Alia Bhatt said, “So firstly I have not seen the film. But I would love to. I have done a forgettable film with my mother called Besharam. But I think in this phase in my mother’s life, she is really enjoying her work. She has probably gone through a very hard time in her life and she has always been a very positive person, very happy person. Somebody who has no negative thoughts about anybody.”

And like the most proud son that he should be, Ranbir Kapoor added, “Now when I see the audience is also seeing that side of hers in JugJugg Jeeyo or the television show she judges, I feel so happy, I feel so proud. Because she deserves it, she is someone who sacrificed her career at a very young age, at the age of 20 for my sister and my upbringing. So I am very thrilled and very proud of everything that she is doing right now.”

