Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently riding high on the success of the film. Not just in theatres, the film also did wonders after it was released on the OTT platform. A few days back a report claimed that the filmmaker will be launched in the Hindi market and his first collaboration will be with Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan. But seems like the dream of seeing Lokesh joining hands with Khan won’t be coming true. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Lokesh’s latest release did an amazing job at the box office and still, the film is getting love from all around the world. Other than Kamal, the film also features, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, while Suriya makes a cameo appearance as Rolex, who will be the main antagonist of the sequel.

As per earlier reports by Bollywood Hungama, the entertainment portal was informed that while Salman Khan was in Hyderabad for Bhaijaan (earlier Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali), the superstar met Lokesh Kanagaraj along with the team of Mythri (the production behind Vikram). They spoke about collaborating on an interesting project but the idea will be pitched once Lokesh completes his current work commitments.

However, the rumours now have been dismissed by Box Office Worldwide who claims nothing as such happened and it is just speculations. The sources close to Salman Khan shares that the superstar has not signed any project with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Interestingly, the Vikram director was earlier offered to direct Salman in the Master remake but nothing concrete came out.

As per the most recent development, Kanagaraj is set to join hands for a mega-budget film with the legendary actor’s Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. The two mega stars will be collaborating for an untitled project, and the film is set to go on floors in 2024.

On the work front, Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently working with Vijay for ‘Thalapathy 67’. Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3 and is currently shooting for Bhaijaan, soon he’ll start work on No Entry 2 and Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Khan will also make a special appearance in Chiranjeei’s Godfather and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan.

